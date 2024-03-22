AEGIR-Marine Strengthens Global Coverage with a Greek Office

[By: AEGIR-Marine]

After more than a decade of successful cooperation with its Greek sales agency ABC Marine Services, AEGIR-Marine is pleased to announce that it has incorporated ABC into its global network of branch offices. Today we officially seal the agreement for the acquisition of an office in Greece. The new office, which will be called AEGIR-Marine Hellas, represents the continuing provision of quality stern tube seal and propulsion system service in Greece.

AEGIR-Marine started working with ABC Marine Services’ Managing Director Apostolos Athanassiou fourteen years ago. “Apostolos was actually the founding father of AEGIR-Marine’s business in Greece,” says AEGIR-Marine owner Ruud Muis. “It was his love of the maritime industry that built the strong foundations of our company there. We whole-heartedly thank him for his years of dedication to our customers in Greece, but most of all, his friendship. Going forward as AEGIR-Marine Hellas, we can still rely on Apostolos’ support and expertise.”

AEGIR-Marine Hellas will take over all operations and staff from ABC Marine Services. This will be under the supervision of Maria Stathopoulou who has been appointed Branch Manager. “Maria has a wealth of experience in working in the maritime parts and service industry for Greek clients. We would like to welcome her – and all our new AEGIR-Marine Hellas colleagues – to the AEGIR-Marine family,” adds Ruud.

The opening of AEGIR-Marine Hellas has been organised to ensure a smooth transition, thus ensuring that clients receive the same unrivalled quality of stern tube seal and propulsion service. “AEGIR-Marine is a company that is ‘built on service’. With that in mind, we are keen to expand our existing sales and service network further,” says Maria Stathopoulou. “And supported by the product and technical teams at our head office in the Netherlands, we have the tools to achieve this.”

With the opening of AEGIR-Marine Hellas, AEGIR-Marine now has ten offices around the world; the others are located in Singapore, Shanghai, Namibia, USA, Australia, UAE, Turkey, Panama and the head office in the Netherlands.