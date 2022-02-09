AEGIR Marine Proudly Announces Partnership with Spliethoff

[By: AEGIR Marine]

Spliethoff, a Dutch shipowner and manager that operates all over the globe, and AEGIR Marine have signed an agreement to supply the stern tube sealing parts and services for Spliethoff’s entire fleet.

The renowned high quality of service that Spliethoff offers to its customers require reliable vessels. In order to have these reliable vessels, reliable parts and services are a necessity. AEGIR Marine is a service-centric stern tube seal producer and service provider that focuses on their customer’s success.

The extensive global network and service mindset that AEGIR? Marine offers to its customers is one of the reasons Spliethoff chose to sign an agreement with AEGIR Marine. Tom Faassen from AEGIR?Marine: “With our seven regional offices, our service engineers are always close to the action and ready to attend any dry dock within the required time frame.”

Another compelling aspect is that AEGIR Marine keeps an extensive stock of fully class-approved stern tube sealing parts, which are exclusively produced in Western Europe. The combination of service engineers that are always nearby and the availability of all common brands of stern tube seals ensures that Spliethoff can maintain its service level for years to come.

We look forward to a successful cooperation with Spliethoff.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.