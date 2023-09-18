Advanced Tank Monitoring System Uses App or MFD

[By: Raritan]

For generations, recreational and commercial boat owners have put up with finicky, inaccurate internal mechanical float sensors on holding tanks, as well as the ensuing hassles of maintenance and repair. The new TankAssure monitoring system from Raritan changes this. Ideal for OEM and refit, the sealed and submersible plug and play sensor minimizes wiring complexity and simplifies the installation process. It provides precisereadings via the Raritan TankAssure companion app or simple readings through the LED panel. With anoptional adapter, the device will display data on an NMEA 2000® networked MFD. It debuts at IBEX, October 3–5, Tampa, Florida, booth 3-1003.

Made in the USA, the maintenance-free TankAssure has a durable, rust-proof stainless steel sensor housing for reliability and a long service life. It comes with a 25' sensor cable. TankAssure works with black, grey and potable water tanks of any material up to 40" H and isn't affected by sludge or foam buildup, nor changes in conductivity or temperature. Should an obstruction interfere with a holding tank vent, BVD®(Blocked Vent Detection) technology alerts the user and helps in diagnosing the issue.

The Raritan TankAssure accommodates a wide range of installation locations, mounts through the top or side of a tank and utilizes a choice of a 1" or 1-1/2" NPT fitting or a 2-1/2" hole with a Uniseal fitting. The device runs on 10–27V DC.

Its LED monitor panel and companion mobile app enable easy setup and calibration of up to four full or empty tanks using only the height. Data displays in a choice of gauge or bar format. Users can assign names to tanks, set blocked, high and low alarm thresholds, and select a level update rate. Tanks not in use can be temporarily removed from the display. For added security, the app can be password-protected.

TankAssure (part #15600) from Raritan comes with an LED monitor panel and one sensor and costs $910; additional sensors (part #15610) are $540 each. The companion app for Android or iOS is free. The NMEA 2000 adapter (part #15630) is $510.

For over 60 years, generations of recreational boat owners and professional mariners have relied on the quality and durability of Raritan products. The company manufactures a wide range of manual and electric marine toilets, sanitation devices, maintenance chemicals, water heaters, ice makers, strainers and related accessories.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.