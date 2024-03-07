Advanced Mechanical Enterprises Welcomes Paul Savage as Operations Manager

[By: Advanced Mechanical Enterprises (AME)]

Advanced Mechanical Enterprises (AME) proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Paul Savage as the new Operations Manager. This high-profile hire is set to bring a plethora of expertise and strategic leadership to AME, strengthening the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the maritime and industrial mechanical service repair world.

With over 30 years of expansive leadership and project management experience, Mr. Savage joins AME from Veolia North America, where he served as Vice President, managing complex industrial and government contracts. His steadfast track record of achieving organizational financial, growth, and safety goals, as well as his experience in team building and project life cycles, positions him as a pivotal addition to the AME management team.

At Veolia, Mr. Savage was at the helm of commercial, state, and federal contracts, overseeing safe and efficient utility plant operations where he successfully negotiated contract renewals and implemented transformative safety improvements, fostering a culture of zero-recordable OSHA incidents.

Prior to his corporate leadership, Mr. Savage served as a Nuclear Power Trained Officer, achieving the rank of Captain, in the United States Navy, commanding submarines and achieving maintenance excellence awards. He brings extensive experience in areas critical to AME's operations, including safety protocols, on-time and within-budget project delivery, and cultivating a culture of continuous improvement.

President of Advanced Mechanical Enterprises, Rich Merhige says "Paul's impressive career and extensive experience in maritime and utility operations, both in private and public areas, make him a great fit for our team. As we continue to tackle complex challenges and expand our services, Paul's leadership will be key in maintaining our high standards and driving growth."

"I'm excited to be joining the AME team. It's a perfect alignment of my skills and the company's mission. I am eager to contribute to improving operations, enhancing performance, and strengthening client relationships. In my short time onboard, I’ve been extremely impressed with the talent and accomplishments of this professional team," said Paul Savage, Operations Manager, Advanced Mechanical Enterprises.

Mr. Savage’s strong educational background in engineering, commercial/government vessels, and public utilities, combined with his professional certifications, including OSHA regulations, Incident Command, and arrangement of preventative and corrective maintenance further underscores his capability to lead AME's operations to new horizons.

For more than three decades, AME has been a trusted name in providing innovative precision mechanical solutions, to some of the most complex niche problems in the maritime and industrial industry. AME are the people you call when you’ve done it all and still can’t pinpoint the problem. With Mr. Savage on board, the company looks to further solidify its position as an industry leader.