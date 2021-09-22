ADNOC L&S Acquire Six Line Boats from Albwardy Damen

Right to left: Mr. Khalfan Al Ali, Manager (Marine Projects (OMS), ADNOC); Mr. Vivek Seth (Senior Vice President, Marine Services, ADNOC); Mr. Lars Seistrup (Managing Director Albwardy Damen); Mr. Pascal Slingerland (Regional Sales Director Damen Shipyar

[By: Damen]

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has contracted Damen Shipyards Group for six Stan Tugs 1606. The vessels will be used for pushing, towing, hose line handling and berting in ports in Abu Dhabi. The tugs were procured from Sharjah-based Albwardy Damen, as part of ADNOC Group’s commitment to boost in-country value across its operations.

The steel hulled, twin screw vessels are powered by two Caterpillar C18 engines providing 1216 bhp horse power with nearly 16 tonnes bollard pull. Nearly a hundred Damen Stan Tug 1606 type vessels are currently in operation by leading martime logisitics companies worldwide.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “The acquisition of these state-of-the-art Line Boats from Albwardy Damen is in keeping with our strategy of enriching the ADNOC L&S fleet for highly specialised marine services, including comprehensive port operations for customers in the UAE and worldwide. Additionally, we are committed to boosting the in-country value of our operations by contributing to the development of high-end shipbuilding and repair capabilities within the UAE. The country is emerging as a global hub for maritime and shipping operations, and we will continue harnessing the environment for shipping and affiliated sectors through such targeted capital expenditure.”

Pascal Slingerland, regional sales director Middle East for Albwardy Damen, said: “We are grateful for the long-lasting relationship with ADNOC Group. We have invested heavily in our UAE base with new shipbuilding and ship repair facilities so we can support the full range of repairs and requirements during the lifetime of the vessel. This includes the construction of new boats in the UAE and drydocking in addition to Damen Services Team in the UAE, which offers niche services for the maritime industry.”

The design and build work for the newbuild vessels was undertaken entirely in the UAE. Damen has previously delivered 33 vessels to ADNOC Group across all its operating companies.

The tender for acquiring vessels was floated in November 2019 and the contract was awarded to Albwardy Damen in July last year. Four of the vessels were delivered in May this year and another two were delivered in June 2021.

ADNOC L&S is in the midst of a strategic expansion program, to offer a broader service to its customers while supporting and enabling the growth of ADNOC’s upstream production capacity and the expansion of its downstream and petrochemical operations. Last year, ADNOC L&S signed a 25-year agreement with Petroleum Ports Authority to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.



