Adhira Shipping and Logistics to Offer IPO on London’s AIM Exchange

[By: Adhira Shipping and Logistics]

Captain Pappu Sastry, CEO of ASL made the announcement to shipping and business media at press conference in London after highlighting the prospects for the company in securing long-term contracts with leading global mining companies.

There has been a rapid expansion in junior mines across Africa, as demand for a range of commodities such as bauxite, iron ore, manganese and critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, copper, and tin, continue to grow.

“As the new mine owners set up shop in Africa, there is an opportunity to implement better planning, optimise energy use and resources and manage equipment and transport capacity more effectively. This strategy also extends to the ports where there is a need for better warehousing, bagging and distribution centres.

We are working with, reputable and professional mining and trading companies from North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, South-East Asia and India. Our stakeholders and governments are looking for them to develop logistics from their mines sustainably from the start of the project.

There is significant investment from mining groups that are looking for long-term sustainable projects that also enrich the communities they operate in. With listing, ASL expects to achieve revenues of USD 1bil just through its core services in Mining Logistics within a 10- year span. ASL is committed to this strategy and is only engaging with companies that align with our commitment to sustainable logistics projects,”

Africa is a continent of more than 1.4 billion people, with a mining industry that growing rapidly and offers high returns.

Africa’s land mass is bigger than China, India, the continental U.S., and most of Europe combined, meaning that effective shipping and logistics are key to success across the continent.

ASL, primarily is an asset-light shipping company, that is adopting the highest standards in the SOP deployed for the part covering the land side as well as the ocean side transportation. On land, the main area of focus is employing local labour, uplifting the communities engaged with ASL and providing safety training in the use of machinery, equipment and trucks. This awareness extends to become the long-term welfare of the communities close to the mine and along the route.

A key component in developing sustainable mining logistics, using land and sea, in Africa is increased investment in innovation, machinery, trucking, floating and fixed equipment and warehousing.

“By bringing in new technology and equipment, Africa can improve efficiency and reduce costs in the long run. The opportunity to invest in Africa’s mining sector brings high returns with manageable risk. ASL will also replicate this model in other geographies outside of Africa to diversify the business into various commodities with same activities. This will also drive the changes in logistics that are needed to become more sustainable.”