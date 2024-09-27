Aderco Achieves B Corp Certification, Stronger Commitment to Sustainability

[By: Aderco]

Aderco, a global leader in fuel treatment solutions technology, is proud to announce its official certification as a B Corporation (B Corp), joining a global community of businesses meeting the high standards of social and environmental impact. This significant milestone reflects Aderco’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, diversity, and ethical business practices.

What sets Aderco apart is its unique approach. Since its founding in 1981, the company has pioneered fuel treatment solutions that are 100% vegetal-based - an innovation that no other company in the industry has achieved. Headquartered in Switzerland, with four additional offices in Belgium, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India, Aderco has aimed to be divergent, building a business model centered around positive social and environmental impact. This B Corp certification reaffirms the values that have guided the company from the beginning and validates Aderco’s belief that businesses should be a force for good.

"At Aderco, being different has always been at the heart of what we do," said Olivier Baiwir, Chief Executive Officer of Aderco. “We've been committed to social and environmental impact since day one. This B Corp certification not only validates what we’ve believed in for over 40 years but also reaffirms that Aderco is leading the way in our industry. No one else is doing what we’re doing—and that makes us extremely proud.”

What is B Corp Certification?

The B Corp certification is a rigorous assessment that measures a company’s social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. It recognises businesses that go beyond profit, using their platform to benefit workers, customers, communities, and the environment. Achieving this certification further solidifies Aderco's commitment to setting a new standard of sustainability and impact, showing that the company is committed to driving meaningful change.

Key Facts: B Corp Certification:

Aderco scored 83.3 points on the B Impact Assessment, exceeding the minimum requirement of 80 points for certification. More than 9,000 companies across 160 industries in over 100 countries have achieved B Corp certification.

The certification assesses businesses in five key areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. Aderco’s detailed scores are available at: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/aderco/

B Corp certification applies to Aderco’s global operations, demonstrating the company’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility across all regions.

Why This Matters

Aderco’s commitment to environmental sustainability has always been at the forefront of its operations. Being in an industry often associated with environmental challenges, Aderco’s B Corp certification sets a new standard for what can be achieved through innovation and responsible business practices. This certification signals to our stakeholders and the wider community that we are committed to going beyond profit, aiming to create a positive impact on people and the planet.

"This achievement is indeed a testament to our ongoing commitment to create a positive impact not only within our industry but also on the planet, as well as society at large," said Gérald Baiwir, Head of Environment at Aderco. "As a B Corp, we are proud to join a global community of businesses that are leading the way in using business as a force for good."

A Milestone That Confirms Our Vision

"Our B Corp certification isn't just an accolade - it’s a reflection of the values we’ve held for over four decades. It confirms what we’ve always believed in, namely, business must make a positive difference." As the only fuel treatment provider offering 100% vegetal-based solutions, this achievement affirms Aderco's pioneering role in the industry and its ongoing drive to positively impact society and the environment. “This milestone confirms what we’ve always known - that business can and should be a catalyst for positive change,” added Olivier Baiwir.

Looking Ahead

As Aderco continues to expand its global presence, this certification will clearly serve as a cornerstone in its strategy to drive positive environmental and social impact, while setting a new standard of excellence within the fuel treatment industry.

As part of the global B Corp community, Aderco is inspired to do even more. This certification not only challenges the company to continually improve its practices, striving for even greater social and environmental impact while supporting a culture of transparency and accountability but, together, we are innovating for a cleaner, more sustainable future.