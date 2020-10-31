ABS Sustainability Summit Sees Industry Leaders Tackle Decarbonization

By The Maritime Executive 10-28-2020 06:20:13

Leading figures from some of the biggest names in global shipping joined ABS experts to explore the challenges of decarbonizing the industry in the inaugural ABS Sustainability Summit.



Part of Posidonia Web Forums Week, the virtual summit brought together shipping companies such as Chevron Shipping, Angelicoussis Shipping Group and V.Group with maritime investors such as Citi and J.P. Morgan and equipment manufacturers such as Wärtsilä and MAN Energy Solutions. The Summit also featured leading figures from industry bodies such as Clarksons Research, Intertanko and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.



More than 1,000 industry leaders watched in-depth discussions on key sustainability issues including: fuel pathways for 2030 and 2050; the market post-COVID-19; and evolving operational improvements and technology advancements.



“What we have heard today from our panels of leading industry voices leaves us in no doubt as to the complexity and the uncertainty of the path ahead,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki. “What I also heard is that we have the answers, or at least the beginnings of them, as well as the skills and, crucially, the will to go all the way to decarbonize our industry and put shipping on a sustainable foundation for the future.



“It is going to take teamwork and an openness to fundamental change in the way we operate our businesses. Success is a team sport and everyone at ABS is fully committed to supporting this industry every step of the way.”



