ABS Recognized for Support of U.S. National Guard and Reserve

[By: ABS]

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) awarded the 2023 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award to ABS.

The award is the highest recognition given by the DOD to civilian employers for support of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve members.

ABS is one of 15 employers to receive the 2023 award out of a pool of more than 1,800 nominees from all 50 states, Guam-Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

“We are honored, and it is my privilege to accept this prestigious award on behalf of all ABS staff,” said Njsane Courtney, ABS Vice President of Human Resources and former U.S. Army officer. “ABS and its affiliated companies have a long-standing history of employing U.S. veterans from all branches of the U.S. armed forces. With safety as our backbone, ABS shares many of the same values as our military personnel – integrity, reliability, teamwork and people.”

The award is part of the mission of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office within the DOD that was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between reserve service members and civilian employers.

ABS and its affiliated companies are global leaders in marine and offshore classification and other innovative safety, quality and environmental services focused on the marine, energy and government sectors. Learn more about a career with ABS here.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.