ABS QE Certifies City of Mississauga in ISO 50001

[By: ABS Quality Evaluations]

ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. (ABS QE), a subsidiary of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. which provides management systems certification services, has awarded the Corporation of the City of Mississauga ISO 50001 certification for its Energy Management System. The certification showcases the City of Mississauga's leadership in energy conservation and its commitment to a sustainable city for its residents by demonstrating its alignment with the long-term vision of becoming a "zero-carbon" city. The scope of the certification includes community and recreation services at the Frank McKechnie Community Centre – the first municipal facility in Canada to achieve the certification.

ISO 50001 supports organizations in developing an energy management system based on a model of continual improvement to ensure a more efficient use of energy through the creation of policy and plan with fixed targets and objectives for improved decision-making about energy use.

"It is an honor for the City of Mississauga to be the first Canadian municipality to receive ISO 50001:2018 Certification for Energy Management at the Frank McKechnie Community Centre," said Paul Mitcham, City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer, City of Mississauga. "Our city and environment is changing. This certification is a great testament to our commitment to improving building energy performance while advancing our Five Year Energy Conservation Plan (2019-2023) and Climate Change Action Plan."

"We congratulate the City of Mississauga for raising the bar in prioritizing the ongoing effort to improve energy use and safeguard the future by making a positive difference today," says Dominic Townsend, President of ABS QE. "As a world-leading certification body, ABS QE is positioned to not only meet the demands of our clients today but address future standards of business, including energy and environmental issues and initiatives."

ABS QE is accredited by ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for management system certification and is a leader in ISO 50001 and sustainability certification programs.

