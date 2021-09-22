ABS Publishes Industry-Leading Guide to Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

As the potential of ammonia to contribute to shipping’s decarbonization objectives is increasingly recognized, ABS has moved to support its adoption with publication of industry-leading guidance for the design and construction of ammonia-fueled vessels.

The ABS Guide for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels sets out Classification design criteria for the arrangements, construction, installation and survey of machinery, equipment and systems for vessels operating with ammonia as fuel to minimize risks to the vessel, crew and the environment.

“The industry is looking at ammonia as one of the pathways towards the decarbonization goals for beyond 2030. It is a fuel with high potential as a solution for shipping companies looking to decarbonize their operations. It offers shipowners and operators a zero-carbon tank-to-wake emissions footprint but is not without challenges. As the industry begins to seriously evaluate ammonia-fueled operations, now is the right time for ABS to provide support and guidance to help navigate the risks and understand the safety requirements,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.

“Ammonia is a zero-carbon fuel that the global market is preparing for, and ABS is involved in ammonia fuel projects with leading industry partners all over the world. We understand the potential it offers shipowners and operators as well as the unique safety challenges it introduces to the design, construction and operation of vessels using it for propulsion or power generation. ABS is leading the way in understanding the design and operation of ammonia-fueled vessels and this Guide underscores our commitment to supporting its safe adoption by the industry,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

The Guide is supported by notations recognizing where a vessel is arranged to burn ammonia for propulsion or auxiliary purposes and is designed, constructed and tested in accordance with the requirements of the Guide. The vessel LFFS notation will be issued in tandem with suffixes denoting dual-fuel propulsion (DFD) or reliquefaction systems (RELIQ) and with the remote monitoring notations (ACC, ACCU or ABCU), depending on the individual vessel arrangement.

