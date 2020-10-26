ABS NS Launches Electronic Logbook Solution for Maritime Operations

By The Maritime Executive 10-26-2020

Today ABS Nautical Systems® (ABS NS) launched NS eLogs, a powerful digital solution that replaces traditional paper logbooks and brings a new dimension to compliance management through a browser-based experience. The launch follows the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) non-mandatory adoption of electronic record books on 1 October 2020, welcoming digital entries on board.

A seamless business automation tool for today’s digital fleet, NS eLogs helps ship owners and operators reduce operational costs, simplify user data entry, enhance data reliability and improve regulatory compliance. NS eLogs can function as a standalone application or be integrated into the NS Enterprise suite and will be accessible through the recently launched digital platform from ABS, My Digital Fleet™.

"Electronic logbooks play a foundational role in the maritime industry's digital transformation," says Evan Gooch, President of ABS Nautical Systems. "NS eLogs overcomes traditional recordkeeping challenges by decreasing administrative work and enabling workforce productivity. This digital solution not only improves the quality and security of data but allows for easy replication to shore and remote accessibility."

Developed using the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) standards, NS eLogs is authorized by all Flag States who accept Recognized Organization (RO) approval, including Marshall Islands, Singapore, Isle of Man, Australia and the RO ABS. The solution includes over 20 electronic logbooks covering several areas of operation, including EU MRV, IMO DCS and MARPOL, to support environmental sustainability. Key features within the intuitive interface allow users to monitor KPIs, verify documents with e-signature and manage access through authorizations.

ABS NS leads the industry in Class, statutory and environmental compliance, mobility and the ability to integrate with other platforms. The launch of NS eLogs builds on advancements made over the last three years to support clients on their digital journey, including the release of three new software modules and five mobile applications to support crewmember safety and vessel performance. NS has continuously improved as a leading compliance solution for the maritime industry with hundreds of enhancements made every year to the NS Enterprise suite.

Along with a robust suite of mobile apps for anytime, anywhere access, NS eLogs will give owners and operators a competitive edge no matter where they are on their digital journey.

Discover more: www.abs-group.com/NS-eLogs

