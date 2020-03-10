ABS-LR Joint Venture CSRS Updates its PA and FEA Applications

By The Maritime Executive 03-10-2020 03:58:31

Common Structural Rules Software LLC (CSRS), a joint venture company formed by ABS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), has released updates with new functionality added to both the Prescriptive Analysis (PA) and FE Analysis (FEA) applications.



“We have worked together with Lloyd’s Register and the CSRS Team to ensure our tools continue to evolve and meet the needs of our clients, keeping pace with technological developments in the maritime and offshore industries. This latest release offers many new advantages over earlier versions,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology.



Nick Brown, LR Marine and Offshore Director, commented: “LR and ABS’s partnership continues to improve functionality, integration and modularity of the CSR Software to ensure that we provide the best tools for the industry to use when applying Common Structural Rules."



CSR PA now allows users to directly import the NAPA cross sectional structural data. Using this feature, users can quickly create new ship models using an existing NAPA model.



PA also now includes features to model multiple small openings within transverse primary supporting members. The transverse assessment will take into consideration these openings while performing various calculations.



FEA software is now capable of carrying out local model analysis. This feature allows a fine mesh model to be built outside of the global model so that multiple engineers may work on a design simultaneously.



Both the PA and FEA Software are compatible on both the Win 7.0 Operating System and Windows 10 Operating System.



The software provides users with an easy way to evaluate designs. It has been cross-checked by IACS and both software products: CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR Finite Element (FE) Analysis, demonstrated very high accuracy compared to other software.



Improvements to this leading software facilitate compliance to IACS Common Structural Rules (CSR), providing users with an easy way to evaluate designs. Developed from the technical strengths of LR and ABS, the CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR Finite Element (FE) Analysis software is now employed by over 600 users and growing every day. Regular updates will continue to improve functionality and address rule changes.



Details can be found in the Release Notes and User Guide bundled with the software installation. The updated CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR FE Analysis is available for download from the Common Structural Rules Software LLC website at www.commonstructuralsrulessoftware.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.