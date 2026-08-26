ABS Joins Hanwha Shipping for Naming Ceremony of First VLCC in New Fleet

[By: ABS]

ABS joined Hanwha Shipping for the naming ceremony of the ELANDRA K2, a 320,000-dwt very large crude carrier (VLCC) built to ABS Class at Hanwha Ocean’s Okpo Shipyard. The vessel is the first in Hanwha Shipping’s fleet.

Catherine Sagar, spouse of James Sagar, CEO of Hanwha Shipping, served as the vessel sponsor. The ELANDRA K2 is the first of three 320,000-dwt VLCCs under construction for Hanwha Shipping. The ELANDRA KUNLUN (H5520) is scheduled for delivery in December 2026, and the ELANDRA KILIMANJARO (H5521) in February 2027.

“Hanwha Shipping has taken a deliberate approach to how these vessels are designed and equipped, from multi-fuel readiness to integrated cyber resilience built in from the construction stage. ABS has worked closely with the Hanwha team throughout this process, and the naming of the ELANDRA K2 is a milestone we’re proud to be part of. We look forward to supporting the delivery of the full series,” said Matthew Mueller, ABS Vice President, North Pacific Business Development.

The ELANDRA K2 holds a series of ABS Fuel Ready Level 1C notations, including ammonia, LNG and methanol, providing a path to alternative fuel adoption as regulations evolve. The vessel’s cyber resilience framework builds on the first ABS approval in principle granted to an actual vessel under the IACS UR E26 framework, awarded to Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean at Gastech 2025.

“The delivery of the ELANDRA K2 is a major moment for Hanwha Shipping as we celebrate our first ship on the water. We are thrilled to share this moment with ABS — their hard work and professionalism have been invaluable to our development. We look forward to continuing and deepening our relationship in the years to come,” said Charles Salmon, Chief Operating Officer, Hanwha Shipping.

ABS works with shipbuilders, owners and technology providers to advance cyber resilience across the global fleet. Learn more about the ABS Cyber Resilience Program here.