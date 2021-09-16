ABS Hosts Webinar on Mitigating Natural Hazard Risks

In the past ten years, the financial impact of natural hazard events globally has been almost three trillion dollars! With the greater globalization of businesses, the potential to be part of this exposure will only increase. Corporate risk managers, investors and property owners are all being impacted by natural hazard events and market changes and are increasingly faced with the need to better quantify the risk posed to their assets and revenues.

In this webinar, the first of our Natural Hazards webinar series, we will begin by explaining how the support of risk and safety solutions can help your organization understand exposures and vulnerabilities to natural hazards.

September 29, 2021 | 10 am CDT

WHAT WE COVER

Key questions your organization should consider regarding natural hazard events

Available safety solutions to mitigate the risks of natural hazard events

PRESENTERS

Dr. Nathan Gould is active in the utilization of performance-based seismic and extreme wind design methodologies for the design of new buildings, and the retrofit of existing structures and nonstructural elements. He has performed Natural Hazard risk assessments for numerous industrial and commercial facilities throughout the world. Dr. Gould is the author of numerous technical papers, including articles on Performance Based Design, Seismic Evaluation and Retrofit of Non-Structural Elements, Multi-Hazard Design to Improve Facility Resilience, Probable Maximum Loss Assessments, Managing Extreme Wind Losses and Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection design.

Todd W. Erickson has over 31 years of structural and civil engineering experience related to seismic assessment, evaluation, design and strengthening of new and existing facilities and structures in the US and around the world. His experience includes new and historic buildings, bridges, open-frame towers, base isolation systems, equipment supports, central utility plants, pipe racks and storage racks and their foundations, as well as water treatment, transmission and storage structures and large tie-back earth-retaining structures.

