ABS Hosts U.S. Maritime Strategy Workshop in Washington D.C.

[By: ABS]

ABS helped bring together industry and government leaders for a U.S. Maritime Strategy Workshop to help stakeholders align on key policy and commercial priorities. This was the third in a series of workshops organized to inform a U.S. national maritime strategy and was done in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), Office of Senator Mark Kelly and Office of U.S. Representative Michael Waltz.

The U.S. maritime industry faces a number of challenges including economic competitiveness, erosion of shipbuilding and sustainment capacity, supply chains and workforce development, and new pressures and opportunities associated with energy transition and maritime decarbonization initiatives. For government to take informed and effective action, key decision makers need credible input and recommendations with multi-stakeholder support and a phased framework for guiding investment decisions.

The workshop included key comments from ABS Chairman Christopher Wiernicki, MFC Chairman Daniel Maffei, Senator Mark Kelly, and Representative Michael Waltz. The findings from the workshop will help inform a broad range of U.S. maritime policy, legislation, and strategy decisions from government and industry.