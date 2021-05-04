ABS: Guide for Additive Manufacturing

By The Maritime Executive 05-04-2021 03:15:02

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, can shrink the supply chain and lead times for specialized and complex parts, introducing new efficiencies driven by design innovation, reduced manufacturing time, and improvements in part availability.

ABS has recently released the Guide for Additive Manufacturing defining the ABS approval and certification process for additive manufacturing facilities and parts by providing standards for additive manufacturing design, feedstock material, building processes, inspection and testing.

In developing this Guide, ABS recognized the importance of flexibility in additive manufacturing and outlined a process that allows for swift changes and alterations without affecting the ultimate quality.

