ABS Group Launches eLearning Training Platform

By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2020 10:06:00

ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (ABS Group) has launched an eLearning training platform to provide state-of-the-art educational tools and offer a robust catalog of professional training courses to technical personnel worldwide. The new training solution will feature on-demand courses to augment classroom training in the practice areas of Cyber Security, Risk Management, Asset Reliability, Compliance Management and Process Safety, and to support excellence in organizational performance.

"For decades ABS Group has provided world-class training services, administering the highest standards of education and consulting to thousands of professionals in the U.S. and internationally," says Michael Harrington, Director of ABS Group Training. "These same award-winning subject matter experts who have been recognized for their contributions to multidisciplinary engineering fields are now sharing technical and regulatory expertise for training at your pace, anytime, anywhere."

Several eLearning courses are specialized to industry’s most pressing operational challenges. The first phase of e-courses focuses on Cyber Security as an operational imperative and include Business Cyber Security courses and a Maritime Cyber Security course. Additional e-courses will focus on Reliability Management and Reliability Centered Maintenance. The e-courses to follow will be tailored to safety, risk and compliance management topics ranging from Root Cause Analysis (RCA), ISO Concepts, Safety Management, Quality, Environment, Risk Management Standards, Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Process Safety Management (PSM), Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Management of Change (MOC) and International and Offshore Oil and Gas Regulations and Standards.

All e-course materials are introductory, with the option of customization for advanced or industry specific training. Accompanying training solutions are available such as public and private instructor led classroom training. The eLearning training platform will also host a range of learning products, including books, reference materials and Root Cause Maps™.

Visit the platform to learn more: https://training.abs-group.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.