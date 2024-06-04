ABS Group Appoints Senior Leaders to Strengthen Global Growth Initiatives

[By: ABS Group]

ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (ABS Group), a leader in global risk management services, is proud to announce the appointment of two new members to its senior management team. These strategic appointments underscore ABS Group's commitment to driving innovation and enhancing global risk and safety management solutions.

Mauricio Morre joins ABS Group as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Formerly the Vice President and CFO at Enventure Global Technology Inc., Morre brings the strategic insight to lead financial operations and support organizational growth. With more than 20 years of experience in finance, predominantly in the energy sector, Morre's expertise spans across critical financial leadership roles at renowned companies such as Schlumberger, GE Oil & Gas, and Lufkin Industries.

Kamal Patel assumes the newly established, high-impact role of Vice President of Strategic Development for ABS Group. Before joining the company, Patel served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Rimkus. Patel's robust experience in corporate development and strategic acquisitions, particularly within engineering, environmental services, and technical consulting, positions him well to spearhead ABS Group's strategic initiatives aimed at expanding market reach and enhancing service offerings.

Ryan Moody, President and CEO of ABS Group, commented on the appointments, "We enthusiastically welcome both Mauricio and Kamal to our team. Their impressive track records and strategic acumen are decisive additions to ABS Group. Their leadership will be instrumental in our efforts to drive efficiency and enhance value for our clients worldwide."

“With more than 50 years of pioneering risk management and safety solutions, ABS Group is ideally positioned to help drive global growth in fortifying critical infrastructure resilience. The integration of Mauricio and Kamal considerably reinforces our strategic intellect and commitment to operational excellence," added Moody.

