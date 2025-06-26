ABS Expands Network of Learning Hubs with New Hellenic Ship Safety Center

[By: ABS]

ABS opened the doors on its latest training center, the Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens, harnessing the power of new immersive training techniques, game-based learning and virtual reality environments for the Greek shipping community.

Greek shipping leaders joined ABS executives at the opening celebration for the new facility that features computer simulation stations, collaboration areas and a training room for virtual reality and game-based scenarios and interaction.

ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki said: “The ABS Hellenic Ship Safety Center is expressly designed to equip our people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to operate safely in a rapidly evolving maritime landscape. This center will pioneer immersive learning techniques, using virtual and augmented reality to create powerful, hands-on training experiences. Through simulated environments, learners can walk through a ship, interact with systems, and practice procedures, all before ever stepping on board.”

Among the honored guests was Dimitrios Fafalios, President of Fafalios Shipping S.A., who said: “Shipping is the daily management of change, and shipping is facing many challenges with new technologies and alternative fuels. It falls to our seafarers to be trained to overcome these challenges and this is why the ABS Hellenic Ship Safety Centre (HSSC) is so important.”

The Athens location is the latest in a family of dedicated centers from ABS, others are in Doha and Singapore, that are designed to prepare seafarers to handle a multi-dimensional industry with alternative fuels and emerging technologies.

The training facilities also feature the new ABS MetaSHIP Fleet: the ABS Spirit, the ABS Eagle, and the ABS Integrity, are highly realistic virtual vessels, built to scale from actual ship drawings. They allow learners to conduct virtual field trips, select vessel types and ages, and perform inspections, surveys, and documentation—all in a safe, controlled environment.

“With MetaSHIP, a trainee can spend hours on the deck plate of a vessel—inspecting equipment, reviewing certificates, and documenting findings—before ever setting foot on a gangplank. This is the future of maritime training, and it’s happening right here in Athens,” said Wiernicki.

The Athens center, which has the support of the Hellenic Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Union of Greek Shipowners, will address critical emerging safety issues such as handling dynamic fuels, risks generated by cyber-enabled systems, hybrid battery propulsion and other technological driven changes onboard.