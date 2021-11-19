ABS Evaluates the Latest Battery Technologies

Image courtesy of ABS

[By: ABS]

The potential of emerging battery technologies to contribute to the decarbonization of shipping is explored in the latest sustainability technology guidance from ABS.

Emerging Battery Technologies in the Maritime Industry covers the different technologies relevant to maritime applications, giving pros and cons for each and analyzing their maturity compared to today’s lithium-ion batteries. Battery technologies covered include Metal-Air, Redox Flow, Ammonia and Solid-State.

Hybrid battery systems can make a significant contribution to reducing vessel emissions but for such systems to be effective, there is a need for efficient and sustainable battery technologies to provide the necessary power. Depending on a vessel’s demands, improved battery technology can not only meet power requirements but also allow for renewable energy to be implemented, potentially further reducing emissions.

“As hybrid and all-electric vessels become more common as a means of reducing emissions, improved battery technology will be a requirement to ensure efficient and effective operation of environmentally safe systems. With so many developing technologies relying on a high-power, high-energy source of electricity, it is imperative that new battery technologies are developed and implemented. This overview is a practical demonstration of how ABS is committed to supporting the safe adoption of these emerging technologies,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

