ABS Develops Industry-Leading EV Battery Fire Simulation Modeling

[By: ABS]

ABS has developed advanced simulation modeling of thermal runaway in Lithium-ion battery fires, in a critical step forward in tackling one of maritime’s biggest emergent safety risks.

The cutting-edge model, which has now been validated with Texas A&M University research, replicates the thermal runaway profile at the battery cell level, unlocking detailed insight into the total heat released and guiding the appropriate firefighting response. It is the latest development in ABS’ industry-leading work to address the significant safety challenge presented by transporting electric vehicles at sea.

“Runaway electric vehicle fires can reach temperatures of 1,200°F (650°C) or higher and present unprecedented safety challenges to the shipping industry, which connects manufactured vehicles to global markets. ABS is at the forefront of the industry’s response to this, which requires a blend of advanced technology, safety excellence and shipping insight. Developing the ability to accurately predict the behavior of these fires is a perfect example of this and will be a foundation of the ultimate solution,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

Uniquely, ABS offers both an enhanced fire protection notation EFP-C(EV) in the ABS Marine Vessel Rules, which provides criteria for additional fire protection arrangements in Ro-Ro cargo spaces intended to carry electric vehicles as well as the advisory Best Practices for the Transport of Electric Vehicles Advisory which includes additional advice. ABS is also funding advanced research with partners around the world, including at the Laboratory for Ocean Innovation, at Texas A&M University, where battery fire prevention and response is one of eight research priorities.

The batteries that power electric vehicles pose unique fire risks, particularly thermal runaway. Lithium-ion battery fires can be difficult to extinguish, burn at extremely high temperatures, generate flammable and toxic gases, and may reignite even after being seemingly controlled. A recent succession of devastating fires on board vessels transporting electric vehicles has highlighted the urgent need to address the issue.