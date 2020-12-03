ABS Brings China Maritime Industry Leaders Together

By The Maritime Executive 12-02-2020 11:40:40

ABS brought together more than 70 marine industry leaders from China for its 2020 ABS China National Committee Meeting.

Shipowners, designers, shipbuilders, and equipment manufacturers heard about industry-leading ABS developments in digital and remote technologies, big data, safety, sustainability and the impact of COVID-19 on the maritime and offshore industries.

“ABS has deep roots in the maritime industry in China, which means our committee is made up of industry leaders offering powerful insight on the technical and regulatory challenges facing the industry—as we harness digital technologies and innovation to meet industry challenges and IMO 2030 and 2050 decarbonization objectives,” said Tony Nassif, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



The Committee heard about the best-in-class safety performance of ABS and how superior Port State Control performance and strong fleet safety performance underline its focus on safety and its mission.



“With the challenges to global trade created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more important to harness the acumen and experience represented by the industry leaders on the committee,“ said “ said Capt. Xie Chun-Lin, Chairman of the ABS China National Committee.



The committee also heard an update on key ABS technology developments, including using big data to realize digital class services and ABS’ support for decarbonization strategies, including marine fuel pathways, technical and operational options and services.



ABS is the Classification organization of choice for Chinese shipbuilders, with in excess of 230 shipbuilding projects at 57 Chinese yards. A leading Class for Chinese shipping, ABS is further supporting the Chinese shipping industry with an extensive program of training and joint development partnerships with key partners.



The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

