ABS Awards First SUSTAIN Notation to SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity FPSO

First Offshore Vessel to Have ESG Commitment Recognized by ABS

The ABS-classed Liza Unity FPSO has been awarded the SUSTAIN-1 notation by leading Classification Society ABS – the first FPSO in the world to receive it.

The SUSTAIN-1 notation demonstrates the vessel’s alignment with key elements of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Awarding of the notation means that the design and construction of the unit is assessed against and adheres to the requirements of the ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations.

The ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations focuses on sustainability aspects of asset design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured, and assessed. These include: pollution and waste; coastal and marine ecosystems; energy efficiency and performance monitoring; low-carbon fuels; human-centered design; and asset recycling.

“ABS has consistently supported industry in delivering a succession of technology firsts and leading innovation in offshore, and that continues today. This notation demonstrates how sustainability criteria can be used for offshore design and operations. We are proud to award the Liza Unity the first SUSTAIN-1 Notation for an FPSO, which recognizes the emphasis ExxonMobil and SBM Offshore are giving to the alignment of its construction and operation with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore.

The Liza Unity FPSO is the second FPSO to be built for ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block development in Guyana. It is also the first FPSO delivered under SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward® program and has an installed production capacity to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

ABS has a long history of supporting FPSO projects and classed the first FPSO vessel in U.S. waters in 1978 and continues to lead in providing guidance on safety and innovation with new technology that supports larger, more complex FPSOs for sustainable operations globally.

