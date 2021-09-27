ABS Awards AIP to Smart Maritime Autonomous Vessel Technology

AIP is the Latest Stage in Landmark Project from ST Engineering, POSH, M1 Limited and ABS

[By: ABS]

ABS has awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) to technology in an autonomous tug project from ST Engineering, POSH and M1 Limited.

The Smart Maritime Autonomous Vessel (SMAV) project saw successful sea trials carried out in 2020 and has now received ABS AIP for its autonomous navigation and collision detection and collision avoidance (CDCA) technology.

The POSH Harvest harbor tug was retrofitted with autonomous navigation and CDCA functions. These functions were remotely monitored from a shoreside control center located in the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s Maritime Innovation Lab via cellular networks.

“Autonomous technology has significant potential for widespread application at sea and ABS is committed to supporting its safe introduction to the industry. That’s why we are proud to support the SMAV project and work with industry leaders all over the world on the development of this technology,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“As autonomous technology is increasingly transforming the maritime industry, we are committed to enabling and accelerating the application of these technologies in a robust, reliable and safe way. The integration of our in-house Ship Management and Sensemaking System (NERVA SMS2) with our Autonomous Kit (CDCA technology) in the SMAV is one such example,” said Terence Ho, Assistant Vice President, Marketing & Business Development, ST Engineering.

“We are glad to be at the forefront of using autonomous technology and taking part in shaping the future of the maritime industry. Digitalization and innovation are key pillars for POSH to become a more efficient outfit so that we may deliver better and faster solutions for our clients, safely and sustainably,” said Danny Chong, Head, Centres of Excellence, POSH.

“M1 has been supporting the maritime community to drive adoption and application of smart technologies, as well as enhance competitiveness in the maritime sector. We are very pleased to be the network partner for this autonomous tug project, leveraging our ultra-fast speed and low latency network for future smart maritime solutions,” said Denis Seek, Chief Technical Officer, M1 Limited.

“The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore congratulates all parties in the Smart Maritime Autonomous Vessel (SMAV) project for reaching another milestone, with the Singapore-registered vessel POSH Harvest receiving its Approval in Principle for the Class notation for autonomous navigation and collision detection and avoidance. As a supporter of innovation, digitalization, and sustainability, we are glad that Singapore Registry of Ships is part of this project and we look forward to working with more like-minded industry partners to test-bed new technologies to bring about greater efficiency, safety, and sustainability to the maritime industry,” said Cheah Aun Aun, Director (Shipping), MPA.

The SMAV project was one of a series of industry-leading initiatives to inform the development of the recently published ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions, which introduced the AUTONOMOUS notation and another recognizing remote control functions. The Guide sets out a goal-based framework for the implementation of these technologies on vessels and offshore units.

