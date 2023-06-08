ABS Awards AIP to Hanwha Ocean for Carbon Capture Technology

John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and COO, with Jong Seo Kim, Hanwha Ocean COO / Commercial Vessel Business

An exciting new addition to onboard carbon capture technologies from Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME), has received ABS approval in principle (AIP).

The emissions reduction technology captures CO 2 from the exhaust gas by the process of absorption, regeneration and separation. To date, a feasibility study, risk assessment and basic engineering for an onboard carbon capture system have been completed by Hanwha Ocean and supported by ABS Engineering in Busan and ABS Technology in Houston.

ABS and Hanwha Ocean met at Nor-Shipping 2023 for the presentation of the AIP.

“With advanced solutions in technology and compliance, we are pioneering new sustainability strategies and services to help owners and operators along their decarbonization journey. Carbon capture onboard is going to be a critical technology in the industry’s push for net zero. We are proud to be able to use our insight to support this technology from Hanwha Ocean, which promises to materially advance the adoption of onboard carbon capture technology at sea,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

ABS provides industry-leading support for the global energy transition through the advancement of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies. Download the ABS Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture here. Previous ABS sustainability whitepapers including the ABS Whitepaper Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage and the ABS Insights into Onboard Carbon Capture can be found here.

