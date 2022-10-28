ABS Approves Pioneering CO2 Injection System for HHI Group

[By: ABS]

(SEOUL) A large scale, carbon dioxide (CO2) injection system from Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (HHI Group) has been awarded approval in principle by ABS, allowing development of an offshore floating geological storage platform.

The one-million-ton injection system will allow for offshore CO2 storage in geological formations under the ocean floor and more than doubles the previous injection capacity, supporting development of the carbon value chain and global decarbonization goals.

“Net zero cannot realistically be achieved without efficient carbon capture and storage technology. We are proud to work with innovators like HHI Group. ABS is committed to delivering industry-leading support for transformational technologies such as these which have such a critical role to play in creating a more sustainable industry,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

The injection system will be installed and operated on a floating offshore platform, receiving CO2 from visiting gas carriers. The system will be equipped with a powerless CO2 heating circuit where the heating medium is circulated in a closed loop using seawater and without an external power source. This is designed to improve efficiency and allow the capture of the emitted gas to be stored underground on-site.

“Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and ABS are focused on the potential to grow the offshore CCS business to support future shipbuilding and the marine industry. We will continue to cooperate for the development of pro-environmental core technologies in the marine field,” said Sungjoon Kim, Senior Executive Vice President & CTO of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.