ABS Approves Latest Liquified CO2 Vessels for PETRONAS, MOL & SDARI

(Left to right) Zhou Zhi-Yong, SDARI Vice President, Arnab Ghosh, ABS Vice President, Regional Business Development, Emry Hisham, PETRONAS Head of PETRONAS Carbon Management Division, and Yasuchika Noma, MOL Executive Officer

[By: ABS]

New vessel designs to carry and store liquified carbon dioxide (LCO2) from PETRONAS, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) have received approval in principle (AiP) from ABS.

Designs for a 96,000m3 LCO2 floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit and an 87,000m3 LCO2 carrier were reviewed in accordance with the latest ABS Rules.

“Safe and efficient transport and storage of LCO2 is a developmental cornerstone of the carbon value chain, which has such a critical role to play in the energy transition. ABS is proud to be able to use our industry leading expertise in the development of LCO2 carriers to support adoption of these important new assets with an unwavering focus on safety,” said Arnab Ghosh, ABS Vice President, Regional Business Development.

Datuk Adif Zulkifli, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream PETRONAS, said, “LCO2 carriers for CO2 transportation play a key role in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain. The attainment of the AiPs further strengthens PETRONAS’ commitment to providing decarbonization solutions, aligned with our aspiration to establish Malaysia as a leading CCS hub in the region.”

“SDARI is delighted to join the innovative project with PETRONAS and MOL. The concepts will be essential to LCO2 transportation and operation and will boost CCS development in the maritime industry. The acquisition of the AiPs is the new start and SDARI will continuously provide more and more innovative solutions to partners for the ambitious decarbonization plan,” said Zhou Zhiyong, Vice President of SDARI.

“MOL is pleased with our achievement of the various designs of LCO2 carrier and FSO in cooperation with PETRONAS and SDARI. Developing it in large scale is an essential step for the CCS value chain within the Asia Pacific and Oceania region. Through the newly acquired AiP, the MOL Group will further accelerate this initiative on the CO2 transport business to contribute to reducing society's overall GHG emissions,” said Nobuo Shiotsu, Senior Managing Executive Officer of MOL.

ABS is the world’s premier classification society for gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience building and classing gas carriers of every type and size. Learn more here.

