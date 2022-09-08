ABS Appoints Christoph Rasewsky as Global Container Sector Lead

Veteran container industry specialist Christoph Rasewsky has joined ABS as the new Global Container Sector Lead, based in Hamburg.

Christoph brings extensive experience in management consultancy for the maritime industry, working with Hapag Lloyd and the Port de Barcelona as well as previous roles with TECHNOLOG and Hamburg Port Consulting. Specializing in ultra-large container vessels, he has advised on a wide range of services, bringing deep insight on areas including new builds, operational improvements, efficiency improvement measures, big data analytics, vessel benchmarking, life cycle cost analysis and savings potential.

“ABS is the leading class society in the containership market, and the first to class LNG- powered containerships and the only class working with methanol-powered vessels. We support many of the very largest vessels in the global fleet as well as the biggest operators and have a proud record of innovation and technological advances. By appointing Christoph, we are underscoring our commitment to offering clients the highest levels of service and the latest thinking on technology and operations,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

From the voyage of the first containership, Ideal X, in 1956, ABS has been at the forefront of providing classification and technical services for containerships operating around the world. ABS provides support and solutions geared toward containerships, from fire-fighting and lashing to decarbonization and sustainable solutions. ABS helps containership owners and operators tackle their most pressing operational and regulatory challenges.

