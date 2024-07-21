ABS and KRISO to Advance SMR-Powered Vessels and Power Generation Platforms

[By: ABS]

ABS and the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) are working together to advance commercial small modular reactor (SMR)-powered ships and floating SMR power generation platforms.

ABS will provide analysis of applicable regulatory guidelines and international standards for the design of SMR-powered ships.

KRISO will develop core technologies for SMR-powered ships, including conceptual designs for the vessel and propulsion systems as well as the development of a framework for integrated ship, nuclear power safety analysis. In addition, KRISO will design a floating SMR power generation platform, a nuclear power plant on the sea, along with a commercialization model that can supply stable power to island areas in the future.

“ABS is taking a leading role in the support of nuclear power projects in the maritime industry through our knowledge of international regulations and development of Class-related related safety requirements. We are proud to apply our experience to these research projects with KRISO. With the increased focus on zero-carbon emissions, modern nuclear technologies offer the potential for decarbonization in many areas of the sector,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“Through this joint research with ABS, we will lead the development of future eco-friendly marine technology and establish global standards for the commercialization of SMRs in the marine sector and will lead the global market for nuclear-powered ships in the future,” said Keyyong Hong, President of KRISO.

