ABS and Arcsilea to Study the Future of CII, EEXI and EEDI

[By: ABS]

A consortium between ABS and Arcsilea has won a tender from the European Commission, Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) to carry out a technical study on the Future of Ship Energy Efficiency Measures.

The 15-month-long project will analyze the IMO’s CII, EEXI and EEDI framework and provide recommendations for further development, effective implementation and enforcement.

The initiative is part of the Smart and Sustainable Mobility Strategy adopted by the European Commission, which calls for the European Union to establish sustainability standards with the IMO.

“Energy efficiency measures are cumulatively changing the shape of our industry before our eyes. We can see how they are driving change on fleets and operations as owners understand how to adapt their existing assets and new orders to perform in the new business environment they create. As a leading sustainability advisor to the industry, ABS is well placed not only to understand how these measures are performing today but how we can enhance them to continue to deliver on our industry’s sustainability objectives,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

“We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with DG MOVE and ABS to help drive practical improvements to the IMO short-term measures,” said Edwin Pang, Arcsilea Founder and Principal Consultant.

