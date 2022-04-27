ABB to Power Two New Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Vessels

ABB to power two new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessels – Image credit: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

[By: ABB]

ABB has secured an order with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to supply the electric propulsion systems and remote support for the luxury cruise operator’s two forthcoming mega-yachts. The ships are the second and third in a series that began with Ritz-Carlton Evrima, to start operations later this year, also featuring ABB technologies on board.

With a capacity of 456 passengers, the two yachts will be larger than the 298-passenger Evrima while maintaining the exclusivity and personalized service that differentiate Ritz-Carlton. Both vessels will be built by the French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique, with the first due for delivery in 2024 and the second in 2025.

“Ritz-Carlton Evrima will embark on its maiden voyage in August this year, offering a bespoke sailing experience on a luxury mega-yacht custom-built to the highest of standards,” said Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We trusted in ABB to supply the propulsion technology for our vessels featuring the highest level of service and craftsmanship. Our successful collaboration with the company has convinced us to call on its expertise again to equip our forthcoming sister ships, which will offer the same high standards as Evrima.”

“We chose to work with ABB on this project based on their proven track record in supplying leading-edge technologies for high-end vessels and the unrivalled ability to support shipyards with complex assignments,” said Arnaud Le Joncour, Program Director, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “ABB is a long-term, trusted partner of ours, and we are delighted to expand our collaboration to a new vessel segment, leveraging the Azipod® propulsion units. This is an important project for all parties, and we look forward to the outcome.”

Key to meeting the efficiency, safety and passenger comfort demands of the 46,750-gross ton newbuild vessels will be the two ABB Azipod® propulsion units, with the combined propulsion power exceeding that of the Evrima by 4.4 megawatts. In addition to Azipod® propulsion’s ability to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent when compared with a traditional shaftline setup, it enables precise, efficient maneuvering with low vibrations and minimal noise for optimal onboard comfort.

“ABB Azipod® propulsion has been serving the cruise market for over 25 years, providing unparalleled maneuverability and efficiency for a wide range of ships,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “It is the ideal solution for operators like Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, whose high standards for onboard service and guest comfort will be matched by the performance of the Azipod® propulsors.”

As part of the scope, ABB will also supply the remote control system for maneuvering the Azipod® units from the bridge. Smooth running, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance will be supported through the inclusion of the ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostics System in the vessels.

