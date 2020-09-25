ABB Marine & Ports Publishes 2020 Edition of Generations

By The Maritime Executive 09-25-2020 11:02:48

ABB Marine & Ports is proud to present the 2020 issue of Generations, the annual publication featuring business and technical insight from thought leaders around the globe, representing a broad cross-section of business and society.

This issue of Generations takes you from the bottom of the sea, to the moon and back, on a journey to discover how progressive thinkers are tackling the transition to a sustainable economy, what ABB Marine & Ports Division President Juha Koskela calls “one of the major undertakings in human history.”

Read how digital, connected and electric technologies are enabling the shift to green shipping and learn how cleaner fuels and renewable energy are being employed to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. This edition also presents insight from the North American maritime industry on future fuels, sustainable shipping and the role of autonomy.

Welcome to Generations 2020!

