ABB Delivers Sustainable Shore Connection Tech for Viking Line Ferry

ABB Shore Connection for Viking XPRS By The Maritime Executive 10-21-2020 08:15:14

BB Marine & Ports latest shore connection technology is ensuring that calls by the passenger ferry Viking XPRS at Estonia’s Port of Tallinn are made quietly, efficiently and emissions-free

The well-known ferry, built in 2008, is deployed on the 2.5-hour route across the Baltic Sea between Tallinn, Estonia, and Helsinki, Finland, typically docking in the Estonian city twice a day.

Shore connection technology from ABB is designed for easy integration on all ship types and is controlled from the vessel itself, so that sequencing does not need intervention by any shore-based staff. Its sustainable in-harbor operation is especially valued at city ports such as Tallinn, which can have a significant impact on local air quality. Given the frequency of port calls made by Viking XPRS, shore connection will also save substantial amounts of fuel.

Earlier this year, Port of Tallinn installed the latest ABB shore power systems on five of its piers in Old City Harbour as part of the first shore power project in Estonia, enabling vessels with shore power technology to draw on land-based power in port.

“ABB’s shore connection is the latest initiative in our ongoing sustainability program,” said Johanna Boijer-Svahnström, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Viking Line.

“Installing a shore connection system on board Viking XPRS, and having the shore power available in the Port of Tallinn will make a significant contribution to clean air within the port and its surroundings. We have successfully collaborated with ABB on a number of projects, and the fact that ABB provides installations aboard ship and in port, with prompt delivery and backed up by 24-hour support, has proved compelling.”

“It is an honor to support Viking Line in its journey toward sustainable shipping,” said Jyri Jusslin, SVP and Head of Service at ABB Marine & Ports. “Our shore connection is designed for all types of ships, with safety and simplicity in mind. This is also another key step in ensuring that Baltic Sea ports continue on their forward-looking path to eliminate emissions.”

ABB’s full scope of supply for Viking XPRS included a shore connection control board with three separate ship-shore communication links, ensuring fail-safe connections at all times. ABB has also provided the medium-voltage switchgear, an 11kV-400V transformer, a circuit breaker bypass arrangement for drydock connection, and a low-voltage main switchboard breaker. The delivery meets the new IEC-standard for shore connections, which demand higher levels of safety and environmental performance than ever before at the shipside. Commissioning was executed during the vessel’s normal operation.

As a leader in electric shipping and smart port technology, ABB Marine & Ports offers comprehensive shore connection solutions comprising state-of-the-art infrastructure both onshore and on board ship. Systems are compliant with international regulations and include high- and medium-voltage switchgears, transformers, frequency converters, control and protection systems, and more.

