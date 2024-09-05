ABB and Seafjord Energy Introduce Pioneering E-Bunker Vessel Concept

[By: ABB]

ABB’s power and propulsion solution was chosen by SeaFjord Energy, a Swedish innovator in marine energy solutions, for a pioneering e-bunker vessel concept that offers a new way of supplying energy to ships at sea, in fjords or in ports. The vessel concept, developed in collaboration with FKAB Marine Design and Bureau Veritas, a French company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, will feature a large battery pack capable of providing renewable energy where traditional shore power infrastructure is less accessible, such as remote fjords and offshore locations.

The e-bunker vessel can be charged through a shore connection or draw energy directly from a wind farm, utilizing ABB’s charging system. ABB’s technology is envisioned to be used for charging other vessels at sea, with the e-bunker designed to deliver up to 50 megawatts of power to ships of different sizes, from small to large.

The vessel design benefits from two ABB Dynafin™ propulsion units to maximize propulsion efficiency and responsiveness in all operational situations. Maximum propulsion efficiency is crucial for a concept of this kind as it minimizes the energy required to power the vessel, thereby making more energy available for charging other ships. ABB Dynafin™ propulsion’s combined motion of the wheel and blades generates propulsion and steering forces simultaneously, enabling ground-breaking operational efficiency and precision for ships. Additionally, the propulsors integrate seamlessly with ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ power system platform, enhancing the vessel’s overall performance.

The Onboard DC Grid™ is a modular and highly customizable power system platform that enables simple, flexible and functional integration of energy sources and loads. Its versatility is well suited to meet the e-bunker’s operational requirements.

PEMS™ is the core of the vessel’s combined power and control system, ensuring optimal use of the vessel’s total power resources in a safe, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly manner. ABB’s solution optimizes energy use and flow onboard, as well as towards the vessels bunkering from it.

“ABB is excited to collaborate on this groundbreaking design. Our electric power and propulsion system enables maximal efficiency both for transmission and propulsion, which means that a larger part of the carried energy can be used by bunker customers,” said Marcus Högblom, Head of Passenger segment, ABB Marine & Ports.

“This is the world’s first e-bunker vessel which will provide electric power to ships in fjords, ports and offshore. This development is a significant step towards a more sustainable maritime sector,” said Elias Magnusson, COO, SeaFjord Energy.

“We are pleased to support the development of this innovative e-bunker vessel, advancing sustainable maritime solutions while maintaining high safety and environmental standards,” said Herman Spilker, Vice President of North Europe Zone at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

“FKAB is glad and grateful to be part of this e-bunker design, and that we got the question from Seafjord Energy to take part from day one to develop their idea together. This project is the first-of-its-kind and perfectly in line with innovative projects that FKAB likes to take part in,” said Andreas Hagberg, Head of Sales and Marketing at FKAB Marine Design.