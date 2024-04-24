6 New Sallaum Lines Vessels to Drive Sustainability with Wärtsilä Solutions

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply a range of solutions aimed at minimising the carbon footprint of six new Pure Car Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels being built for Dubai based Sallaum Lines DMCC. Part of the order was booked by Wärtsilä in 2023 and the remainder in Q1 2024.

The Wärtsilä solutions were selected following a very stringent evaluation process, with sustainability and minimal environmental impact being a prime consideration. As a result, Wärtsilä, through its joint venture company, Wärtsilä Qiyao Diesel Company Ltd. (WQDC), was contracted to deliver three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary gen-sets, operating mainly on LNG fuel, for each of the six vessels. Wärtsilä was also contracted to deliver the transverse thrusters and the main engine control system for these vessels.

Then for four of the vessels, Wärtsilä will supply the shaft generator systems, which will reduce the auxiliary gen-sets' running hours while at sea, thereby further reducing the ships’ emissions and lowering operating costs. The engines onboard each of the vessels will be supported via Wärtsilä’s Data Collection Unit (WDCU) with cloud based services and remote monitoring to optimise operability, fuel economy, and periodic maintenance.

“Sallaum Lines is committed to sustainability and to reducing our environmental impact through implementing eco-friendly practices and reducing emissions. We are moving forward to a sustainable future by working to achieve zero emissions by 2050. This is why we have selected Wärtsilä to partner with us for these six new ships,” says Mr. Puneet Arora, Technical Manager – Sallaum Lines.

“We are working closely with Sallaum Lines in their efforts towards decarbonisation. In addition to this order, we recently signed a Decarbonisation Programme agreement with them for two existing PCTC vessels in their fleet. This cooperation has further strengthened the level of trust between our companies. Together, we are aligned in our determination to enable the cleanest possible shipping operations,” comments Rajan Khanna, Head of Sales, Middle East – Wärtsilä Marine.

The vessels are being built at Chinese shipyards, four at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard and two at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co. Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment will commence in 2024.