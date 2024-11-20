400+ Exhibitors from Offshore Energy Industry to Gather in Amsterdam

[By: Navingo]

Navingo, the organizer of the annual Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) in Amsterdam, will welcome more than 400 exhibitors and co-exhibitors, and thousands of visitors, at the 17th edition of the event on November 26 and 27.

During the two days of OEEC 2024, a diverse range of businesses from all the offshore energy markets, including the maritime industry as its vital part, will meet to share knowledge and experience, showcase products and services, and network. The exhibition floor will be home to some of the biggest names in the industry and renowned companies from the entire supply chain. The Dutch Government and several international trade delegations will also have stands at the exhibition this year.

The exhibitors will showcase their solutions for application in oil & gas, offshore wind, hydrogen, clean fuel and other industries within the offshore energy and maritime sectors. The focus at many of the stands on the OEEC 2024 exhibition floor will be on sustainability, innovation and decarbonization.

“We believe our event on November 26 and 27 comes at a perfect time – just as plans for the next year are being set and long-term ones tweaked as the year is drawing to an

end. This is an ideal time to strengthen existing partnerships and establish new ones,” said Ernst Visser, Managing Director at Navingo.

“It’s also good to talk about where we are and what’s coming next when it comes to energy transition only a few days after COP29. Most of the businesses and organizations at OEEC 2024 are working in more market segments like oil & gas, renewable energy, clean fuel production and decarbonization. Innovation, environmental protection and sustainability also have a strong presence at the event so almost all the ingredients of getting to a more sustainable energy mix are there.”

The conference program at OEEC 2024 includes sessions on floating wind, supply chain, carbon capture and storage (CCS), grids and interconnections, environmental sustainability, nature enhancement, and offshore renewable energy tenders. With speakers from TenneT, Seaway7, JDR Cable Systems, DEME, the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), and Vattenfall – to name a few – those attending the conference will get an opportunity to catch up with developments in the market from all perspectives.

More content sessions will be held at The Stage. Some of the burning questions will potentially be answered at The Stage as IRO will hold a panel discussion on seabed security, Oceantic Network will talk about offshore renewable energy in the U.S. in the context of the latest elections in the country, and NLHydrogen will host a session on the future of offshore hydrogen. These are only three among many sessions that will take place at The Stage.

The Government of the Netherlands, through the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), will also organize masterclasses and workshops on offshore wind for foreign government officials during OEEC 2024.

“Our conference is where we want to provide room for the industry and governmental organizations to share their experiences, challenges and opportunities and, in this way, help the public and private sectors hammer out some details”, said Jaap Proost, Conference Program Manager at Navingo.

“Floating wind, CCS, grids and, maybe most significantly, the supply chain, are taking the leading spot at OEEC 2024 since there is a lot to discuss in these areas as we move towards building more and bigger. Tendering and state procurement will also have a dedicated panel session this year, organized by our partner the Dutch Marine Energy Centre (DMEC), and we will also talk about nature protection in terms of building offshore energy infrastructure at a session set up exclusively for this topic.”

OEEC 2024 will open its doors at RAI Amsterdam center on Tuesday, November 26, at 9:00 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase on the event website: https://oeec.biz/visitors/tickets/