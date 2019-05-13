40 Wärtsilä 20DF Engines to Power Chinese LNG-Fuelled PSVs

Rendering courtesy COSL

The technology group Wärtsilä has won the contract to supply 40 generating sets for 12 new LNG fuelled platform supply vessels (PSV), the first such vessels to be built for a Chinese owner. The multiple benefits of the Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines were cited as the reason for the contract award over strong competitive bids. The ships are being built for China Oilfield Services Co Ltd (COSL) at the Wuchang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry yard and the Liaonan Shipyard in China. The order with Wärtsilä was signed in March 2019.

Among the value-adding advantages cited in choosing the Wärtsilä 20DF engine were its high fuel efficiency, low operating costs and good environmental performance, as well as its low-load operating ability and proven reliability and durability.

“Efficiency and environmental sustainability are key pillars of Wärtsilä’s approach to creating customer value. The choice of the Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuelled engine for this major project reflects these values, and we are proud to maintain our leading position in this market by being selected for China’s first LNG fuelled PSVs,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Segment Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine.

“More and more ships are being built for use with LNG fuel, and we see these 12 ships as part of a trend that will continue to grow. This is why we chose Wärtsilä, a company with experience and know-how in LNG fuel solutions,” says Mr Liu Hui, Manager of COSL Shipping’s Shipbuilding Project Management Team.

The 40 Wärtsilä engines are scheduled to be delivered to the shipyards at the end of 2019. Wärtsilä has a good relationship with the owners having supplied various engines and other propulsion equipment for their fleet.

