280 USMMA Plebes Sworn into Navy Reserve

[By: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy]

Today, during a formal ceremony at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, 280 members of the Class of 2028 were sworn in as midshipmen in the U.S. Navy Reserve (USNR). The Navy Oath was administered by USMMA Superintendent and Presiding Officer, Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan, USMS.

Upon graduation, most of the Class will serve as Strategic Sealift Officers (SSOs) while also serving in the U.S. Merchant Marine. The SSO Program provides the capability for emergency crewing and shore-side support of Military Sealift Command’s Surge Sealift Fleet and the Ready Reserve Force in times of national defense or emergency.

Before administering the oath, Nunan congratulated the future officers on their progress and highlighted their important role in keeping our nation safe and secure.

After the official ceremony, Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan, Superintendent; Rear Admiral David M. Wulf, Deputy Superintendent; and Captain Mike Stroud, Commandant of Midshipmen, served as Reviewing Officers for the formal parade. Reflecting on the occasion, Nunan stated, “Today’s oath marked a proud milestone for our plebes and their families, who witnessed their swearing-in to the United States Navy Reserve. As Superintendent, I am incredibly proud of these young men and women and their commitment to serving the Navy, the U.S. Merchant Marine, and the Nation.”

Following the ceremony, family members affixed the Navy insignia on their plebes. “From today onward, every time you pin on that golden eagle, remember that America is relying on you,” Nunan added.

USMMA is the only federal service academy where graduates earn three graduation credentials – a Bachelor of Science Degree, a commission as an officer in the uniformed services of the United States, and a U.S. Coast Guard License as a Third Mate or Third Assistant Engineer.

As part of their service obligation, graduates of USMMA serve five years on active duty in the military or sail five years as officers in the U.S. Merchant Marine and eight years in the reserves. USMMA is the single largest commissioning source for USNR Strategic Sealift Officers; ensuring a steady stream of leaders and merchant marine officers to support the Nation’s economic and security interests.