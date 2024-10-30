207 Scholarships Awarded for 2024-2025 Coast Guard Foundation Academic Year

[By: The Coast Guard Foundation]

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today that it has awarded 207 new scholarships in 2024, totaling $750,000 in support for the 2024-2025 academic year. Since the program’s inception in 1990, the Foundation has awarded $8.3 million for more than 2,400 scholarships, ensuring Coast Guard children can build strong futures through a college education or technical school training.

Announcements were made for each scholarship recipient in their hometown news. These seven Coast Guard Foundation scholars were selected to represent all of the award recipients.

LeNyah Bryan is a senior at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where she will earn degrees in education and dance. She is the daughter of retired Coast Guard veteran Leon J. Bryan.

“Knowing that the Coast Guard Foundation believes in my potential is incredibly motivating,” said Bryan. “With this scholarship, I plan on taking full advantage of my education by taking master classes, performing and choreographing dance shows, and doing more research to create my teaching philosophy as a future dance educator.”

Reagan Loran Galapon received a CAPT James F. Phair, USCG Memorial Scholarship and is a freshman at the University of Hawaii at Manoa where he plans to study psychology. He graduated from University Laboratory School in Honolulu in May. Reagan is the son of retired Coast Guard veteran Ronnie Mercado Galapon.

Austin Jackson graduated in May from Mandeville High School in Louisiana and is now enrolled at Mississippi State University where he is majoring in mechanical engineering. He is the son of retired Coast Guard veteran Christopher M. Jackson.

Ethan King, an Admiral Robert E. Kramek Scholarship recipient, is a freshman at the University of Michigan and is majoring in aerospace engineering. He graduated in June from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Viriginia. His career goals are significant. As the son of a Coast Guard helicopter pilot, he wants to work in the aerospace industry to help develop aircraft that set safety as their top priority as they work towards greater efficiency and innovation for search and rescue. He is the son of Capt. Jared King.

Chloe Melendez is in her junior year at Cal Poly Humboldt where she is a mechanical engineer major. She was awarded a Clappin Family Scholarship this year. She is the daughter of Chief Petty Officer Guillermo Aroldo Melendez-Gaitan.

“I want to express how appreciative and profoundly honored I am to be chosen as a 2024 Coast Guard Foundation Clappin Family Scholar for the second year in a row,” said Melendez. “Thank you for your generosity as it continues to impact my life in a positive way. This scholarship has allowed me to live on campus and access school resources to help me excel in my classes. I have contributed to major projects, such as a multifunctional apron for the school’s makerspace and become club treasurer for the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. Thank you again for your support.”

Quentin K. Ramos II is a senior at the Rochester Institute of Technology where he will earn his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering this spring. He is the son of Chief Petty Officer Quentin K. Ramos.

Sage Roys graduated from Dublin High School in California this past spring and is enrolled at Eastern Washington University in a pre-med program. She is the daughter of Senior Chief Petty Officer Todd Roys.

“We are proud of this year's scholarship recipients, whose resilience, and academic achievements truly reflect the spirit of our Coast Guard families,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “These young people are not only shaping their own futures but also embodying the values of service that define our Coast Guard community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to you for your unwavering support. Together, we are making a lasting impact, ensuring that these scholars can reach their fullest potential.”