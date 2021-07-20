15,000-dwt Asphalt Carrier to be Equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers

SCHOTTEL Asphalt Carrier

A new bitumen tanker for France-based Rubis Group, currently under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, will feature azimuth thrusters from the German propulsion expert. The 15,000-dwt asphalt carrier will be driven by two highly efficient SCHOTTEL EcoPellers and one TransverseThruster. Designed by Swedish FKAB Marine, the vessel will be deployed in West Africa for asphalt transportation services.

SCHOTTEL azimuth thrusters

The main propulsion of the carrier consists of two electrically driven SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 560 (2,050 kW each), featuring fixed pitch propellers with a diameter of 3.1 metres. With this configuration, the 145.8-metre-long and 26.2-metre-wide vessel will achieve a maximum speed of 13.55 knots at design draft. Beyond this, one SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster type STT 2 (600 kW) will ensure maximum manoeuvrability.

Highly efficient, sustainable, versatile

Thanks to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and course-stabilizing fin, the SCHOTTEL EcoPeller fulfils all the requirements of a modern high-performance propulsion unit. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the SRE to produce maximum steering forces and enables top values in terms of overall efficiency and course stability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions.

Model tests confirming increased efficiency

Model tests carried out at the maritime consulting company SSPA Sweden confirm the outstanding performance of the EcoPeller: when compared to a conventional rudder propeller with nozzle, it demonstrated a remarkable 17 % increase in propulsion efficiency at an operational ship speed of 12.5 knots throughout testing.

To achieve the maximum ship speed of 13.55 knots at design draft, the SRE requires 11 % less propulsion power than a conventional rudder propeller with nozzle.



