100-Meter "Maxi-Deck" Bridge Section Raised Over the Polcevera

By The Maritime Executive 03-10-2020 10:04:00

Today, the new 100-meter maxi steel deck has been raised. The deck, whose profile will recall the hull of a ship, as designed by Renzo Piano — whose construction was entrusted to Fincantieri Infrastructure, Fincantieri group, leader in maritime engineering, and Salini Impregilo, united in the PERGENOVA joint venture — has been transported over the Polcevera stream this morning.

A total of 24,000 tonnes of steel are needed to build the new bridge, 9,000 of which have already been raised. 800 people are at work for the production of the steel structures that make up the nerve centre of the infrastructure in the three plants of Fincantieri — Sestri Ponente, Castellammare di Stabia and Valeggio sul Mincio, which have been working for a year on the construction of the new viaduct.

A tireless work: the bridge is in fact well over half its length. The new section of deck, which will bring the work visible on the Genoese skyline to measure more than 600 metres, has now been raised to a height of over 40 metres, with all 14 side casings — the wings of the bridge that give the structure its characteristic shape, reminiscent of the hull of a ship — for a total weight of 1,800 tonnes. This, between Pier 9 and Pier 10, is the second span of exceptional dimensions and, like the previous one raised just a few weeks ago between Pier 8 and Pier 9, has required the use of special machinery. In fact, it is impossible to proceed with the maxi cranes used for the other 50 metre spans. Thus the strand jacks, special equipment that makes it possible to lift the huge deck at a speed, in optimal weather conditions, of 5 meters per hour, are back to work on site.

The lifting of this maxi-deck has required, not only for its size, but also for the positioning astride the Polcevera stream, a series of special preparatory activities. The span, in fact, was first lifted with a jack up system and then moved with remote controlled trolleys towards the bed of the Polcevera stream. Subsequently, the large span was moved towards the East overhanging the riverbed and then taken up again by another group of trolleys, to which a temporary steel tower was superimposed. At this point, the deck was moved first to the East and then to the North, and finally it was loaded onto the strand jacks for its lifting on the Piers.

“I want to thank all the workers and technicians who are doing their best to complete the bridge in record time,” Fincantieri’s CEO, Giuseppe Bono, has said.” “On behalf of Fincantieri and on my own, I want to offer each of them our most sincere gratitude. On this occasion, at such a delicate time, I would also like to thank the workers of Fincantieri, with the promise that we will keep up with rigorously adopting all the measures indicated by the Authorities to protect everyone’s health.” Bono has then concluded: “Finally, I want to spare a thought to those affected by this terrible epidemic, with my best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

The last exceptional raising of 100 meters that will pass over the railroad, is expected on the construction site in the coming weeks and will represent a new challenge for this work, proceeding at a record speed, never experienced before in our country. Rapidity and an all-Italian know-how of excellence are making the new bridge an example for the whole of Italy, so much so that today we speak of the “Genoa model” as a synonym of efficiency.

