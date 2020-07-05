William H. Thiesen

alt

The USCG's First Superstorm: The Great Galveston Hurricane

Published Jul 5, 2020 8:02 PM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

In early September of 1900, a hurricane of massive force struck the Gulf Coast west of Galveston, Texas. The Great Galveston Hurri...

New Cutter Named for WWII Veteran Who Served for 65 Years

Published May 16, 2020 11:32 PM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Government

In September 2018, Master Chief Melvin Kealoha Bell (USCG, ret&#39;d) crossed the bar at the age of 98. He was a patriot whose dis...

The First Coast Guard Academy: The Training Ship Chase

Published Jul 2, 2019 1:58 PM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Maritime

In 1875, while serving in Alaska on board the U.S. Revenue Cutter Rush, distinguished cutter captain John Henriques received order...

The Combat Cutter Pickering

Published Dec 14, 2018 9:50 AM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Government

After refitting late in the summer of 1800, the master and crew of revenue cutter USS&nbsp;Pickering boarded their vessel at Newca...

Celebrating the U.S. Coast Guard's 228th Anniversary

Published Jul 26, 2018 1:25 PM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Maritime

&ldquo;You can kick this old service around, tear it to pieces, scream from the house-tops that it is worthless, ought to be aboli...

LEDETs ? 35 Years of Law Enforcement Missions

Published Jul 5, 2018 11:42 PM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Government

In the late 20th century, international environmental, economic and political developments created new missions for the Coast Guar...

The U.S. Coast Guard's Role in the Vietnam War

Published Jun 22, 2018 11:11 AM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Maritime

The U.S. Coast Guard played a vital role in the Vietnam War, but the service&rsquo;s combat operations in South East Asia remain u...

Cold-Water Rescues in the Battle of the Atlantic

Published Jun 17, 2018 11:59 AM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Maritime

&ldquo;By the way, Admiral [Edward &ldquo;Iceberg&rdquo;] Smith recently commended the Escanaba, its officers and men, for brillia...

USS Serpens: The Coast Guard?s Greatest Loss

Published Jan 27, 2018 5:39 PM by William H. Thiesen

Posted in: Maritime

&ldquo;I felt and saw two flashes after which only the bow of the ship was visible. The rest had disintegrated and the bow sank so...

