Director, Interactive Media

Book Review: SEAsoned: A Chef's Journey with Her Captain

Published Sep 10, 2013 4:09 PM by Tommy Forcella

Posted in: Maritime

SEAsoned: A Chef's Journey with Her Captain by&nbsp;Victoria Allman Paperback Take two adventurous newlyweds and place them on a...

Book Review: Sea Fare: A Chef's Journey Across the Ocean

Published Sep 10, 2013 4:06 PM by Tommy Forcella

Posted in: Maritime

Sea Fare: A Chef's Journey Across The Ocean by&nbsp;Victoria Allman ?Paperback Sea Fare&nbsp;is the delicious memoir, featuring e...

BREAKING: Suez Canal May Be Target of Future RPG Attacks

Published Sep 10, 2013 2:51 PM by Tommy Forcella

Posted in: Piracy

The group&nbsp;Al Furqan is claiming responsibility for the August 31st attack on the COSCO Asia in the Suez Canal. A video of the...

Book Review: A Commodore of Errors: A Novel

Published Sep 6, 2013 4:07 PM by Tommy Forcella

Posted in: Maritime

A Commodore of Errors: A Novel By John Jacobsen Hardcover, 2011 ?Commodore Robert S. Dickey, the pompous second in command at the...

2014 Thor Heyerdahl Award Nominations Now Open

Published Sep 6, 2013 9:23 AM by Tommy Forcella

Posted in: Environment

The Thor Heyerdahl International Maritime Environmental Award was launched in 1999 by Thor Heyerdahl (1914 -&nbsp;2002) and the No...

