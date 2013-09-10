Tommy Forcella
Director, Interactive Media
Book Review: SEAsoned: A Chef's Journey with Her Captain
SEAsoned: A Chef's Journey with Her Captain by Victoria Allman Paperback Take two adventurous newlyweds and place them on a...
Book Review: Sea Fare: A Chef's Journey Across the Ocean
Sea Fare: A Chef's Journey Across The Ocean by Victoria Allman ?Paperback Sea Fare is the delicious memoir, featuring e...
BREAKING: Suez Canal May Be Target of Future RPG Attacks
The group Al Furqan is claiming responsibility for the August 31st attack on the COSCO Asia in the Suez Canal. A video of the...
Book Review: A Commodore of Errors: A Novel
A Commodore of Errors: A Novel By John Jacobsen Hardcover, 2011 ?Commodore Robert S. Dickey, the pompous second in command at the...
2014 Thor Heyerdahl Award Nominations Now Open
The Thor Heyerdahl International Maritime Environmental Award was launched in 1999 by Thor Heyerdahl (1914 - 2002) and the No...