Chemical Reaction

Published Jun 12, 2016 9:15 PM by Tim Sheahan

Surging petrochemical production is benefiting Gulf Coast ports. By Tim Sheahan As southern California is the nation&rsquo;s...

Fuel's "Slippery Slope"

Published May 13, 2016 6:31 PM by Tim Sheahan

Contaminants in fuel are becoming a problem. By Tim Sheahan Vincent Favier is the CEO of Ecoslops, the first company to deve...

Surging Petchem Production Boosts Gulf Coast Ports

Published May 12, 2016 8:13 PM by Tim Sheahan

As southern California is the nation&rsquo;s top magnet for containerized cargo, so is the Gulf Coast the most attractive hub for...

Scrubbers: A Waiting Game

Published Apr 17, 2016 7:15 PM by Tim Sheahan

To scrub or not to scrub? That is the question. By Tim Sheahan When it comes to investment decisions by shipowners, most of...

Ship-to-Shore Connections

Published Feb 17, 2016 11:39 PM by Tim Sheahan

Rising satcom spending belies the depressed condition of most maritime markets. Satcom is big business. The combination of newb...

Ports: Value Proposition

Published Jan 8, 2016 5:49 PM by Tim Sheahan

Breakbulk ports specialize in offering high-value services for high-value cargoes. Ports offering breakbulk and project cargo s...

Marine Electronics: A World of Solutions

Published Nov 22, 2015 7:04 PM by Tim Sheahan

Electronics are everywhere in modern society, and it&rsquo;s no different in the maritime business. They catalyze movement as well...

Data Overload

Published Nov 17, 2015 1:47 PM by Tim Sheahan

Maritime software is as diverse as it is progressive. It can do everything from navigating the ship to monitoring fuel use to savi...

Innovation and Invention

Published Sep 11, 2015 2:22 PM by Tim Sheahan

Manufacturers find new markets for essential components.&nbsp; The maritime sector, like everything else, was significantly imp...

