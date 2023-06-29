National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

NOAA Ramps Up Use of Airborne and Maritime Drones for Hurricane Season

Published Jun 29, 2023 3:06 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Government

NOAA and partners are improving hurricane forecasting by harnessing the power of new technologies and working to coordinate these...

NOAA Funds New Research on Costly and Toxic Algal Blooms

Published Oct 31, 2021 12:58 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Environment

NOAA is announcing $15.2 million in funding for harmful algal bloom (HAB) research projects throughout U.S. coastal and Great Lake...

11 Nations Join Forces for New Coral Conservation Effort

Published Jul 18, 2021 9:22 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Government

The governing body of the Global Coral Research &amp; Development Accelerator Platform held its first meeting last month. The King...

Four Rarely-Heard Ocean Terms

Published Feb 25, 2021 6:18 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Environment

1. Gravity Wave Gravity waves, not to be confused with&nbsp;gravitational waves, form when air is pushed up and gravity pulls t...

The Coast Survey's Role in the Hurricane Delta Response

Published Oct 25, 2020 2:29 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Government

NOAA&rsquo;s Office of Coast Survey has concluded its hydrographic survey response following Hurricane Delta. At the immediate req...

New Species of Mat-Forming Algae Smothers Coral on Subtropical Atoll

Published Jul 19, 2020 3:47 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Environment

[By Marissa Garcia] In August 2019, researchers took a dive at Pearl and Hermes Atoll (Manawai) in Papahanaumokuakea Marine Nat...

How Tide Predictions Made D-Day Possible

Published Jul 12, 2020 5:20 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Government

D-Day, codenamed Operation Neptune, was the largest amphibious landing not only in World War II, but in history. It marked the sta...

Watching for Changes in Marine Biodiversity

Published Jun 21, 2020 9:42 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Government

Changes in marine biodiversity&mdash;the variety and variability of life in the ocean&mdash;can be an early indicator of change, p...

Fast Facts: How Much Oxygen Comes From the Ocean?

Published Jun 14, 2020 9:57 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Maritime

Scientists estimate that 50-80 percent&nbsp;of the oxygen production on Earth comes from the ocean. The majority of this productio...

NOAA Proposes to Expand Flower Garden Banks Marine Sanctuary

Published May 31, 2020 2:11 PM by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Posted in: Environment

Some of the healthiest coral reefs in the world are located in the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Texas and Louisiana. Ris...

