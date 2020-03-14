Hans van der Ster
Sighting the Paddle Steamer Kingswear Castle in Dartmouth
There is a very small place called Tuckenhay on the river Dart in southern England that is home to the paddle steamer Kingswear Ca...
A Visit to Canterbury Cathedral
We visited Canterbury as part of our last South England journey with a visit to the Cathedral in which we notice the ships bell of...
The Wreck of the Anne
The wreck of the English 70-gun warship Anne lies on the beach just beyond the eastern end of the shoreline houses of Pett Level i...
The Little Ships of Dunkirk
The Little Ships of Dunkirk were about 850 private boats that sailed from Ramsgate, England, to Dunkirk, France, between May 26 an...
The Sad Tale of the Amsterdam's Demise
During my holiday trip in the South of England I visited the Shipwreck Museum at Hasting, an independent charitable Museum set in...
The Great Iron Ship
The SS Great Britain was the creation of an expert team, engineers and shipbuilders and professional seamen led by Isambard Kingdo...
Remembering München and Winter in the North Atlantic 40 Years Ago
The Dutch ocean-going tug Smit Rotterdam with her 22,000 horsepower departed from Rotterdam in October 1978 and connected up a jac...