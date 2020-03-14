Hans van der Ster

Sighting the Paddle Steamer Kingswear Castle in Dartmouth

Published Mar 14, 2020 4:35 PM by Hans van der Ster

Posted in: Shipping

There is a very small place called Tuckenhay on the river Dart in southern England that is home to the paddle steamer Kingswear Ca...

A Visit to Canterbury Cathedral

Published Mar 7, 2020 9:44 PM by Hans van der Ster

Posted in: Government

We visited Canterbury as part of our last South England journey with a visit to the Cathedral in which we notice the ships bell of...

The Wreck of the Anne

Published Feb 29, 2020 7:32 PM by Hans van der Ster

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

The wreck of the English 70-gun warship Anne lies on the beach just beyond the eastern end of the shoreline houses of Pett Level i...

The Little Ships of Dunkirk

Published Feb 22, 2020 10:32 PM by Hans van der Ster

Posted in: Government

The Little Ships of Dunkirk were about 850 private boats that sailed from Ramsgate, England, to Dunkirk, France, between May 26 an...

The Sad Tale of the Amsterdam's Demise

Published Feb 12, 2020 6:23 PM by Hans van der Ster

Posted in: Shipping

During my holiday trip in the South of England I visited the Shipwreck Museum at Hasting, an independent charitable Museum set in...

The Great Iron Ship

Published Feb 6, 2020 3:20 PM by Hans van der Ster

Posted in: Shipping

The SS Great Britain was the creation of an expert team, engineers and shipbuilders and professional seamen led by Isambard Kingdo...

Remembering München and Winter in the North Atlantic 40 Years Ago

Published Jan 29, 2020 3:15 PM by Hans van der Ster

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

The Dutch ocean-going tug Smit Rotterdam with her 22,000 horsepower departed from Rotterdam in October 1978 and connected up a jac...

More News Stories