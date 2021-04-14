Greg Atkinson
Chief Technology Officer, Eco Marine Power
Greg Atkinson is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and founder Eco Marine Power (EMP) in Japan. EMP develops innovative renewable energy systems for shipping including Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (MRE), the EnergySail and Aquarius Marine Solar Power. His qualifications include a PhD in Maritime Engineering, an MBA, a BSc in Electrical Engineering and an Associate Diploma in Electronic Systems Maintenance. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (FRINA) and a Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (FIMarEST).
Furukawa Battery Meets the Challenges of the Energy Transition
As the global economy adapts to the transition away from carbon-based sources of energy there is an increased focus on the use of...
Aquarius Eco Ship – Pathway to Zero Emissions Shipping
During the last couple of years shipping has witnessed the implementation of regulations aimed at reducing pollution plus measures...
Energy Transition and Uncomfortable Questions for Shipping
Late last year I was invited by the Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI) in Zürich to participate in meetings related to t...
Rigid Sails and Solar Power for Zero Emission Shipping
The shipping industry is currently adapting to a number of major challenges related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and movin...
Dealing with Change in Japanese Shipbuilding Industry: Teramoto Iron
At one time shipbuilders in Japan accounted for around half of all new ships built in the world, however from the 1990’s the...
The Case for Clarifying Zero Emissions and Decarbonisation
During the course of the last decade or so, the shipping sector has been subjected to increased scrutiny & regulation related...