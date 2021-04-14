Greg Atkinson

Chief Technology Officer, Eco Marine Power

Greg Atkinson is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and founder Eco Marine Power (EMP) in Japan. EMP develops innovative renewable energy systems for shipping including Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (MRE), the EnergySail and Aquarius Marine Solar Power. His qualifications include a PhD in Maritime Engineering, an MBA, a BSc in Electrical Engineering and an Associate Diploma in Electronic Systems Maintenance. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (FRINA) and a Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (FIMarEST).

furukawa

Furukawa Battery Meets the Challenges of the Energy Transition

Published Apr 14, 2021 1:47 PM by Greg Atkinson

Posted in: Maritime

As the global economy adapts to the transition away from carbon-based sources of energy there is an increased focus on the use of...

Image

Aquarius Eco Ship – Pathway to Zero Emissions Shipping

Published Dec 1, 2020 1:09 AM by Greg Atkinson

Posted in: Maritime

During the last couple of years shipping has witnessed the implementation of regulations aimed at reducing pollution plus measures...

Cruise Ship Emits Black Smoke

Energy Transition and Uncomfortable Questions for Shipping

Published Sep 21, 2020 9:20 AM by Greg Atkinson

Posted in: Maritime

Late last year I was invited by the Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI) in Z&uuml;rich to participate in meetings related to t...

?Impression of Aquarius MRE on Aquarius Eco Ship Design Concept

Rigid Sails and Solar Power for Zero Emission Shipping

Published Aug 31, 2020 5:25 PM by Greg Atkinson

Posted in: Environment

The shipping industry is currently adapting to a number of major challenges related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and movin...

Image

Dealing with Change in Japanese Shipbuilding Industry: Teramoto Iron

Published Jun 22, 2020 11:37 AM by Greg Atkinson

Posted in: Shipbuilding

At one time shipbuilders in Japan accounted for around half of all new ships built in the world, however from the 1990&rsquo;s the...

The Case for Clarifying Zero Emissions and Decarbonisation

Published Jun 2, 2020 1:55 PM by Greg Atkinson

Posted in: Environment

During the course of the last decade or so, the shipping sector has been subjected to increased scrutiny &amp; regulation related...

More News Stories