Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Cameron Livingstone MNI is the secretary of the South Eastern Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute, which covers the region of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory. The Institute's aim is to promote professionalism, best practice and safety throughout the maritime industry and to represent the interests of its members.

Piper alpha

Iain Letham, Hero of the Piper Alpha Disaster

Published Jul 2, 2023 2:54 PM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Iain Letham will be remembered as a hero of the Piper Alpha disaster of 1988. Letham was awarded the George Cross - the highest ci...

Pasha Bulker

Learnings from the Preventable Grounding of MV Pasha Bulker

Published Jun 15, 2023 7:50 PM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Three separate root causes led to MV Pasha Bulker running aground at Newcastle, Australia, on June 7, 2007.&nbsp; She had been at...

Captain Gennaro Arma, Quiet Hero of the Diamond Princess Quarantine

Published Apr 18, 2023 9:48 PM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Cruise Ships

In medieval times, leadership meant being the first into a battle and the last to leave. Captain Gennaro Arma was the last person...

Malcolm McLean

History of Containerization: Simplicity and Economics

Published Mar 19, 2023 8:06 PM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Shipping

&#39;Containerisation&#39; of shipping cargo shaped your life in ways you can&#39;t even imagine. Development of the &#39;standard...

Zebra mussels

How Australia Managed to Eradicate its Zebra Mussel Infestation

Published Mar 2, 2023 9:16 PM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Environment

The outbreak of the &#39;Zebra Mollusc&#39; was Australia&#39;s worst-ever marine invasive species infestation, highlighting the i...

Operation breakthrough

"Operation Breakthrough": Remembering a Rare Thaw in the Cold War

Published Feb 26, 2023 5:35 PM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Environment

On October 7, 1988, &#39;Operation Breakthrough&#39; was a rare US-Soviet cooperation to free three juvenile gray whales that beca...

DNV surveyor

The Evolution of Class: From Lloyd's Coffee House to Modern Expertise

Published Feb 23, 2023 3:45 PM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Shipping

Ship &#39;classification societies&#39; have existed for over 250 years. &#39;Class rules&#39; classify ships and marine vessels a...

Tampa migrants

Courage Under Pressure: Capt. Arne Rinnan and the "Tampa Affair"

Published Feb 20, 2023 10:09 PM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Government

Captain Arne Rinnan will be remembered as a seafarer of incredible personal courage and professionalism. He upheld his honour, sto...

Prestige

Place of Refuge: Lessons from the MT Prestige Disaster

Published Feb 16, 2023 12:13 AM by Cameron Livingstone, SE Australia Branch of The Nautical Institute

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

A &#39;port of refuge&#39; is a maritime safety principle as old as seafaring itself. Without it, a marine casualty can turn into...

More News Stories