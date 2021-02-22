public domain

Panamaxes Carry European Iron Ore Resurgence

Published Feb 22, 2021 11:06 AM by

Posted in: Shipping

What a roller coaster ride last year was for European iron ore imports! Cargoes to the Old Continent in 2020 are not something to...

Simplifying Questionnaire Management

Published Jan 20, 2020 4:25 PM by

Posted in: Shipping

A new standard has hit the water Most people involved in the vessel approval process get frustrated at the inefficiency of the...

Are You Chained Down by Vessel Questionnaire Management?

Published Sep 30, 2019 7:55 PM by

Posted in: Shipping

A time- and resource-consuming chore Ask any ship professional in the world and chances are they will have plenty of ideas how...

Become the Master of Your Own Analysis

Published Jul 30, 2019 5:10 PM by

Posted in: Shipping

In the digital era of modern-day shipping, the proper implementation of an application program interface (API) is a business imper...

More News Stories